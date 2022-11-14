Retiring councillor Ken Schultz said, as the 2022 council elections approached, he knew it was time to leave council and smell the roses, as he reflected on his three term career as an elected member of the Naracoorte Lucindale council.
"Some people stay too long and that stops others from getting onto council. People in the community are loyal and keep voting you in if you're doing a good job, but you have to know when to leave."
A casual conversation with the previous owner of his Caves Road farm, who was a councillor at the time, suggested to Mr Schultz nominate for council and "that's how it all started," he said.
"Things have changed in council, for one thing, the agenda is on our tablets now instead of paper,"
Council has been a family affair for the former councillor who served a further two terms prior to his recent three terms and said his late wife Helen also served two terms on council.
Cr Schultz said he is particularly pleased with the influence he was able to bring to council on the narrow road re-sheeting project.
"There was talk about digging up the bitumen on some of the roads in the council area and replacing them with gravel. I stopped that from happening. Gravel keeps the roads wet in the winter, but water runs off the bitumen and keeps the roads drier and safer. I couldn't see any reason to dig up bitumen, so we got a re-sheeting program approved."
Cr Schultz said he wasn't in favour of the Naracoorte Lucindale councils amalgamation when it was first suggested just over two decades ago, but in the long term he thinks it has worked.
"The town and the country shouldn't be fighting, we've got to act as one."
"When you get elected to council you have to get in there and push people's ideas"
"I thought I'd get turfed out last time (2018 elections) but the vote for me was strong and if that happens, you must be doing the right thing."
Mr Schultz said he's comfortable with his decision to retire from council; he lives in Naracoorte now and the farm is managed by family so he can sit back and smell the roses.
"The town would die if if didn't have the country backing it and the other way around too so, as a councillor you have to see both side of situations before you can make a decision and vote.".
"I like seeing things come together, like the town and the country. The country thought they'd get swallowed up when the amalgamation went through but it didn't. There's always been a voice for the country."
At the October council meeting and his last as an elected member, Cr Schultz thanked NLC Planner Paul McRostie for his help in setting up the Naracoorte Men's Shed.
"About 13 years ago I was in Nhill at a Rotary meeting with my partner Vicki, who I met on a blind date you could say, and people there were yacking about the Nhill Men's Shed."
"We arranged to have a look at it the next morning at 10 am and Vicki wrote it all down."
"We came back to Naracoorte and organised a public meeting in the service station on Deviation Road and about 70 or 80 people came to it. We got a yes vote by a show of hands and that's how it started. Now they're everywhere."
Mr Schultz chaired the Men's Shed committee for 13 years."
"Mayor Vickery backed me on that idea and helped me get a piece of land to build the Men's Shed on. It was Crown land you see, up there between the basketball stadium and the community garden, and she helped me and so did Mr McRostie."
"Ms Vickery has the ability to do things, get things done and she could do another term," he said referring to the November council elections."
"I always got on with Erika (Mayor Vickery) and I always got on with Trevor Smart (CEO):"
"Getting back to the roads," he said, "it's no good letting people in Adelaide make the decisions for what we need, sometimes you have to fight the........."
"You see there's legislation about how wide roads should be for them to be bituminized, but that's not necessarily what we need in the country."
"I just decided they weren't going to rip up our country roads. Hynam Caves Road, Miles Road and Cockatoo Roads aren't the required width to suit Adelaide but they serve a real purpose for us in the country and we need them to remain bituminized."
His advice to the new council on the eve of the elections, "be available to the ratepayers read the agenda. If you don't, you won't know what's going on."
