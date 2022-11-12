Electoral Officer Paul McRostie is overseeing the sorting and counting of the ballot papers and expects to have an answer on the mayoral vote for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council as early as this afternoon.
Scrutineer for Incumbent Mayor Ericka Vickery OAM, Ms Geraldine Mathieson, said it is her first time in the role but she was asked to do it and is pleased to see what she calls a 'well-oiled machine' as council staff open and sort the ballots.
"I am impressed by the efficiency," she said.
Mayor Vickery has served two terms as mayor and a further 8 years as an elected member prior to her successful nomination for mayor.
Mr Ron Murton is scrutineering for the first time and is representing first-time candidate Patrick Ross. He said he was pleased to see the count was above board and professional in the process.
Mr Paul Dolan is an experienced scrutineer; it is his fourth time as a local government election scrutineer and s representing candidate Trevor Rayner. "I do it because I like to watch the process and it is awesome to be in this country when you look around the world," Mr Dolan said referring to the democratic process of the council election.
The Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle will continue to follow the Naracoorte Lucindale and Tatiara council results as the day progresses.
