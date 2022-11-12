Naracoorte Herald

Incumbent mayor Vickery and first-time candidate Patrick Ross in the race

By Sheryl Lowe
November 12 2022 - 1:30pm
Scrutineers Geraldine Mathieson, Rob Murton and Paul Dolan with the Electoral Officer for Naracoorte Lucindale Council elections. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Electoral Officer Paul McRostie is overseeing the sorting and counting of the ballot papers and expects to have an answer on the mayoral vote for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council as early as this afternoon.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

