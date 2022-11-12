Lucindale farmer Patrick Ross is the next mayor Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
The result was announced at 2.20pm Saturday November 12; with Mr Ross beating incumbent two-term mayor Erika Vickery. with almost 60% of the votes.
Mr Ross told the Naracoorte Herald at 2.30pm he was pulling garlic from the vegetable garden when he received the text message, that the balls had fallen in the right place."
" Hopefully we'll have some wonderful councillors and we'll roll up our sleeves and get the job done,"
Deputy Electoral Officer Paul McRostie made the announcement to media, members of council and the public at 2.20pm at the Council Chambers.
Patrick Ross received 2111 votes and Erika Vickery received 1409 votes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.