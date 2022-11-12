Lucindale farmer Patrick Ross is to be the next mayor Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
The result was announced at 2:20pm Saturday November 12; with Mr Ross beating incumbent two-term mayor Erika Vickery. with almost 60 per cent of the votes.
Mr Ross told the Naracoorte Herald at 2:30pm he was pulling garlic from the vegetable garden when he received the text message, "that the balls had fallen in the right place."
"Hopefully we'll have some wonderful councillors and we'll roll up our sleeves and get the job done," he said.
Deputy Electoral Officer Paul McRostie made the announcement to media, members of council and the public at 2.20pm at the Council Chambers.
The provisional declaration was made by the Electoral Commission of South Australia at 2:20pm on Saturday November 12 following the count of first preference votes in the mayoral race.
There were 3,520 formal ballot papers received and an additional seven informal ballot papers for the Naracoorte Lucindale mayoral election, with an election quota set to 1,761.
Hence, when counting the first preference votes, whichever candidate surpassed the quota would have the majority of first preference votes, and become the Naracoorte Lucindale Council mayor for the 2022-26 term.
Patrick Ross received 2,111 first preference votes and Erika Vickery received 1,409 votes.
More information to come as the councillor race continues the count.
