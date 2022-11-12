Naracoorte Herald

First time council candidate wins the mayoral race

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 13 2022 - 12:00pm, first published November 12 2022 - 4:00pm
The Camopaigner - Lucindale farmer Patrick Ross will be sworn in as the new mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council with almost 60% of the votes in the 2022 elections. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Lucindale farmer Patrick Ross is to be the next mayor Naracoorte Lucindale Council.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

