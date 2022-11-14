"Win or lose, I'll be the same person, my life may not change much, but I might change a few others,"
Spoken by candidate for mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council, Patrick Ross, just days before the announcement was made he was the successful candidate and would lead council for the next four years.
Mr Ross was declared the winner of the mayoral race at 2.20 pm Saturday November 12 with 2111 votes beating incumbent mayor Erika Vickery with 1409 votes. Mr Ross was a first time candidate and Ms Vickery was seeking a third term.
"I made the announcement I intended to nominate for mayor early in the election and began my campaign early too. We had four weeks to campaign instead of three as they had in 2018, so it was a long campaign. I found the campaign interesting and to be honest, it was quite hard work."
About the percentage of people voting in comparison to those who are eligible to vote, Mr Ross had a theory that we're not engaging with a large portion of our community, in the 25 to 45 year old age range.
The Electoral Commission of SA results showed a total of 58.23 percent of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council eligible voters took the opportunity to record their vote.
"There's a whole swathe of our community not voting," he said.
"How do we engage with this section of our community?"
"I think they don't vote because they haven't been engaged by council, and that's the tricky part, how do we?"
In general terms we asked the candidate, "Has Local Government lost its way? "
"I have friends in councils and they've endeavoured to make the relevant councils function to the best of their ability but councils do more these days and it poses the question, is everything they do, core business?"
"Is there an increasing loss of interest in Local Government?" we asked. "Why have we seen numerous councils fail to attract a mayoral candidate or sufficient candidates to fill the councillor roles this year?"
"In a mature community we'd be talking about this and making sure we had a good list of candidates," said Mr Ross.
"I think its incredulous to have no mayoral candidate in these elections in Kingston and Robe. Why didn't one of the councillors put their hand up?""
On the matter of the Local Government CEO roles we asked, "Do CEO's in Local Government have too much control?"
"That only happens if you don't have a strong council," he said.
"Council is a business and in a business you employ a CEO."
The new mayor said he is outcome driven and that's what a council should be.
"The power of the councillors is absolute, to make policy.... policies we want.... according to the specifics."
Looking ahead he said, "if I am lucky enough to represent council, I'd just get on with the job, make sure the rates are spent well with guidance from councillors. There are many new candidates willing to engage and I think people are excited to have a new council."
"We'll roll up our sleeves and get the job done."
"Win, lose or draw, I'll be the same," he said before the announcement he had won and would be the next. mayor of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
Minutes after the numbers were released, and he was busy pulling garlic from the vegetable garden, he said, " nothing has changed, hopefully we'll have some wonderful councillors elected, we'll roll up our sleeves and get the job done."
Mr Ross will take the reins of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council at an interesting time in local Government. His council is one of the seven member councils of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association (LCLGA) and there have been two mayors returned, three new mayors and two councils without a mayor.
City of Mt Gambier and Wattle Range Council mayors have been returned with-out contest, Grant, Tatiara and Naracoorte Lucindale Councils have new mayors and Robe and Kingston are without a mayor. Both councils are facing bi-elections to appoint a mayor due to both positions being with-out candidates at the close of the nomination period.
