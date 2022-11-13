The Cockies hosted the Robe Roosters at a damp Lucindale but with the aid of 6 courts managed to sneak in enough tennis before the heavens really opened. The scores were tied 3-3 at the end of the mixed doubles when the first rain delay occurred but there was enough of a break to keep the tennis flowing. With scores at 12-10 in favour of the cockies the last two doubles pairings braved the elements to get a result. They were really quite wet by the end! The top Robe male pairing of Egan Regnier and Paul Rains both scored three convincing wins while the reliable Mark Buckett and the ageless Pete Lawrie were dominant down the order for the cockies. Mon Crossling and Andrea Buckett scored a great doubles win after going down in their respective singles matches. An early but successful finish after plenty of doubt as to whether we would get any tennis at all! Beachport 7 sets played Lucindale Wombats 6 sets (tied rubber) Both teams are to be commended for their willingness to play, given the weather we made the most of the early games and when closely matched were beaten by the rain. Special mentions go to Ella Crocker, Vander Maywald for filling in and Tom Handbury for switching to the women's comp for the day. While a tie was declared in the end long along with a few drinks and laughs at the Beachport Hotel all players are to be commended on their willingness to push on even with the rain.