The rain put a dampener on Round 4 of the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Season. Only two matches were completed, one at Lucindale and the other at Penola. At Beachport, 13 sets were played before the rain came down, washing out what was looking to be a tight contest. The rain contributed to some movement on the ladder with Naracoorte moving up into second with their win.
Penola 7-88 defeated by Naracoorte 16-139
Penola hosted Naracoorte in their first home game of the season. The weather was looking questionable, but the rain held off until nearly the end of the day. Naracoorte secured 4 mixed doubles, with some comfortable wins at the top. Naracoorte's K. Baker/L. Smith were tested by Penola's C. McGrath/J. Searle, only just holding on to take the set in a tiebreak. In the singles, Naracoorte's women once again won all six sets, this week assisted by W. Malone, S. Biggins and N. Wende from the men's side. Penola's D. Hackwill, J. Searle and B. Wurst all won some much-needed sets. In the doubles, the Moyle-Read sisters sensed the urgency, winning 9-0 to secure the 13 th set and the match for Naracoorte. Four more doubles played out with only the women's bottom double rained out.
Lucindale Cockatoos 13-124 defeated Robe Roosters 10-103
The Cockies hosted the Robe Roosters at a damp Lucindale but with the aid of 6 courts managed to sneak in enough tennis before the heavens really opened. The scores were tied 3-3 at the end of the mixed doubles when the first rain delay occurred but there was enough of a break to keep the tennis flowing. With scores at 12-10 in favour of the cockies the last two doubles pairings braved the elements to get a result. They were really quite wet by the end! The top Robe male pairing of Egan Regnier and Paul Rains both scored three convincing wins while the reliable Mark Buckett and the ageless Pete Lawrie were dominant down the order for the cockies. Mon Crossling and Andrea Buckett scored a great doubles win after going down in their respective singles matches. An early but successful finish after plenty of doubt as to whether we would get any tennis at all! Beachport 7 sets played Lucindale Wombats 6 sets (tied rubber) Both teams are to be commended for their willingness to play, given the weather we made the most of the early games and when closely matched were beaten by the rain. Special mentions go to Ella Crocker, Vander Maywald for filling in and Tom Handbury for switching to the women's comp for the day. While a tie was declared in the end long along with a few drinks and laughs at the Beachport Hotel all players are to be commended on their willingness to push on even with the rain.
In Round 5, everyone will be looking for some more sunny weather. Four games will be played at Lucindale, with plays starting from 12:30pm. The Wombats will be looking to cement their place on top with a win over Naracoorte, while the Beachport will have a tough game ahead of them against Frances/Lucindale. Penola will travel to Robe to take on the Rebels, Penola still looking for their first win.
