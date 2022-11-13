Naracoorte Herald

SPTA Round 4 rained out for many matches

By Katelyn Baker
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 10:00am
P. Bellino and S. Merrett (Penola). PICTURE Supplied

The rain put a dampener on Round 4 of the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Season. Only two matches were completed, one at Lucindale and the other at Penola. At Beachport, 13 sets were played before the rain came down, washing out what was looking to be a tight contest. The rain contributed to some movement on the ladder with Naracoorte moving up into second with their win.

