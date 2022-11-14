Four Naracoorte Lucindale Council candidates have passed the nominated election quota by the end of the weekend following the initial ballot count, which has made Tom Dennis, Monique Crossling, Craig McGuire and Cameron Grundy provisionally elected councillors.
The four candidates, are yet to be formally announced following a period after the count, but are experienced councillors from the 2018-22 term.
Remaining positions on Council will be determined through subsequent Second and Third Preference counts will be officially announced on either Thursday November 17 or Friday November 18.
There were 3,469 ballots received for the councillor election, and the quota was set at 319.
Mr Grundy received 516 First Preference votes, almost twice the official quota, followed by Mr McGuire, with 400 votes, Mr Dennis, with 337 votes and Ms Crossling with 332 votes as of 5pm Monday November 14 morning.
The Electoral Commission South Australia has reported that due to weather disturbances and obstacles, the count has been delayed from it's original timeline.
The counting offices reported to have aimed to have the tallies completed by the weekend following the ballot deadline and this was pushed forward until end-of-day on Monday.
More information to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.