Provisional elected councillors named by ECSA

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Four councillors have been provisionally elected. PICTURE File

Four Naracoorte Lucindale Council candidates have passed the nominated election quota by the end of the weekend following the initial ballot count, which has made Tom Dennis, Monique Crossling, Craig McGuire and Cameron Grundy provisionally elected councillors.

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

