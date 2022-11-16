Naracoorte Herald
Council Elections

Former mayor Erika Vickery's new LGA job had depended on her winning the mayoral race

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 16 2022 - 8:00pm
Former mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council Erika Vickery at Remembrance Day in Naracoorte November 11 2022 Picture Sheryl Lowe

Gracious in defeat, mayor of Naracoorte Council Erika Vickery thanked everyone who had supported her during her years of service in council and her many other community roles.

