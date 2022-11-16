Gracious in defeat, mayor of Naracoorte Council Erika Vickery thanked everyone who had supported her during her years of service in council and her many other community roles.
Her recent appointment to the role of President of the Local Government Association SA (LGA) was dependent on her remaining on council - she will no longer be able to accept that role.
On not being re-elected to the Naracoorte Lucindale Council she said: "Of course I'm disappointed but first and foremost I must say a big thankyou to the many people who have supported me over the years."
" I want to thank the wonderful council staff and the elected members I have worked with and say how much I have appreciated their support," she said.
"I have absolutely loved working with local government and I wish the new council all the best."
Ms Vickery served two terms as mayor and two terms as an elected member before her successful nomination to mayor. She was seeking a third term in the 2022 elections.
Her successor, Patrick Ross, received 2111 votes to win the mayoral race and Ms Vickery received 1409 votes.
When the Naracoorte Herald spoke to Ms Vickery following the election results announcement she was about to lead the Naracoorte Singers at an event in the Naracoorte Town Hall.
"Life goes on in many ways and it will be that way for me too," she said.
"I'll stay on some of the Boards that were not directly related to being the mayor, like the Country Arts Board, the Migrant Resource Board in Adelaide and the Regional Development Limestone Coast."
A representative of the LGA said in lighty of Ms Vickery not being re-elected the formal process to elect another president was underway.
A casual vacancy had been declared and it would be up to the board to appoint someone and as it was a regional position it would be a member of SAROC.
Ms Vickery had been elected to the role of LGA president by a clear majority vote of her peers.
A spokesperson for the LGA said they could not comment on why the LGA Elections were held two weeks prior to the Local Government Elections and a person could be elected with a clear majority vote and have to give up the role two weeks later.
"No date has been set for a board meeting to discuss a replacement to fill the casual vacancy, but the LGA staff are working through the process," the spokesperson said.
LGA elections are held every two years but again they could not comment if the date would be changed before the next council elections in 2026.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.