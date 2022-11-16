Harvest 2022 would ordinarily be in full swing this month, but croppers are being impeded as storms and colder temperatures have not only delayed growth but provided significant challenges with sodden soil, increased disease and weed control.
Far from celebrating the 2022 harvest's 'pot of gold', the team at Rural Business Support are responding to enquiries from farmers struggling with the 'wet drought', a term used to describe the inclement weather and the likelihood it is leading to major crop losses.
The latest storms over the weekend have many farmers already dealing with shot grain and spoiled hay or water-logged crops, what should have been an exceptional harvest is now a cause for concern as farmers count the cost of the wetter than usual spring.
"Croppers and mixed farmers who are already considering the financial impact of the 'wet drought', or a down scaling in the quality of their crops and who are taking time to work through their options will be in a better place to recover financially," said Brett Smith, CEO Rural Business Support.
Mr Smith encourages farmers who are concerned about their cashflow and ongoing delays to this year's harvest to reach out for a confidential chat about their options sooner rather than later.
"By preparing contingency plans for the remainder of the season and considering the short and long-term implications on your business model sooner, farmers can take action earlier to ensure they are protected financially," he said.
RBS Business Financial Counsellors are experienced in supporting primary producers to recover from financial stress and threats. This means helping them to improve financial literacy, growing individual capabilities and building confidence to make better business decisions.
