Farmers consider the financial impact of the 'wet drought' from unusually wet spring.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
Crops devastated by unusual 'wet drought.' Picture supplied

Harvest 2022 would ordinarily be in full swing this month, but croppers are being impeded as storms and colder temperatures have not only delayed growth but provided significant challenges with sodden soil, increased disease and weed control.

