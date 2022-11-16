The provisional elected councillors for Naracoorte Lucindale Council have been announced by the Electoral Commission SA to represent the electorate with upcoming Mayor Patrick Ross.
All elected members will await a 72 hour period where recounts could be completed before the official announcement and are to be sworn in at a meeting in late November.
The ECSA announcement came at 3:07pm, Wednesday November 16, 2022.
The names of the Naracoorte Lucindale elected members are in order of elected timing:
All candidates besides Mr Grundy, Mr McGuire, Mr Dennis and Ms Crossling were elected after second and third preference votes were considered.
Following the announcement of elected members of the 2022-26 Naracoorte Lucindale Council, there are five new faces included Mr Ross as mayor elected.
As of the provisional elected announcement, two Naracoorte Lucindale Council representatives are women and the remaining nine are men.
Final tallies and more information available on ECSA website.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
