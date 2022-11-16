Naracoorte Herald
Five new names join experienced Naracoorte Lucindale Council

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:37pm, first published 6:00pm
The provisional elected councillors for Naracoorte Lucindale Council have been announced by the Electoral Commission SA to represent the electorate with upcoming Mayor Patrick Ross.

