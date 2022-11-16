Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

As dust settles on election, we look to the future

Updated November 16 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 Local Government Elections and if you follow the workings of the entity as I do, we ponder the four years ahead before we can hope for change of any significance, if our guys didn't get in!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.