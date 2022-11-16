As dust settles on election, we look to the future

As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 Local Government Elections and if you follow the workings of the entity as I do, we ponder the four years ahead before we can hope for change of any significance, if our guys didn't get in!
The elections caught the voters by surprise this year because of a change to the Local Government Election Act. The names of the nominees and in due course, the candidates, were kept under wraps until after the closing date.
Prior to this change, the names of all candidates were posted in the foyer of the relevant council offices and media could keep the public up to date on a daily basis.
There are councils who had mayors returned without contest, insufficient candidates to form a full council and in some cases there were no candidates for mayor at all and we wonder how this could be. Councils without a mayor will now face the process and expense of a bi-election in the new year.
A potential candidate usually wants to know who they're up against before they nominate and want to know if others have nominated. If the vacancies had been made public as they had been in previous years, an interested member of the public may have decided to nominate and if it was public that there were no candidates for the mayoral position it could have inspired action.
But one of the main reason councillors don't nominate for mayor is, the one shot and you're out rule we have in South Australia.
If the mayoral candidate is un-successful, they're out for the count.
They're not the mayor and they can't be a councillor until the next election or a vacancy occurs through resignation or other reasons and they can nominate again.
Do we lose good councillors because of this ruling, do we miss out on great mayors because of this or is it simply a matter of self before service?
Sheryl Lowe, Editor, Naracoorte Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.