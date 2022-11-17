The Edenhope Agriculture Show is to return after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions with an itinerary and program of returning family favourite events, competitions and displays.
The one-day show will feature yard dogs, sheep, poultry and prime lamb competitions and the pavilion is to be decked out with flowers, cookery challenges including separate senior and junior rounds, crafts and needlework as well as many children's entries.
Show society president, Ian Hiller said he was looking forward for the return of the show and that the society has worked hard to return as strong as they were in 2019.
"The show committee has worked so hard to make sure that this show is as good as the ones before COVID and we are looking forward to seeing the return of interstate guests and challengers," he said.
"We have the return of the Virtual Reality Room set up, which we had in 2019 for the first time, and people loved it; it was something different to enjoy at the show.
"There will also be many food options, including spiral potatoes, strawberries... the Lions will have a barbeque and the bar will also be open on the day."
Mr Hiller said he was disappointed to announce that the show jumping event would be cancelled for the 2022 show in light of ground conditions following the recent rain to the West Wimmera and border areas.
"We walked out on the grounds earlier this week and our feet were sinking in mud," he said.
"We haven't been able to get out to mow the grass in four months because of the conditions.
"But we've been able to clear some land for a kids' Topsy Ring, featuring ponies and a program for horse lovers still."
Mr Hiller also was eager to highlight the sheep sheering competition when asked about popular events, and said the event would show-off skill and precision as well as quality in the sheering over speed.
Musician duo Leather and Lace will also provide entertainment near the food court area throughout the day and a fashions on the field event with a Miss Tiny Tot (under five years old), Master Tiny Tot (under five years old) and Miss Showgirl (aged six to 12 years) will be crowned.
More information is available on the Edenhope Show website.
