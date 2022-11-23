Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

FILM MAGIC
Movie night at Town Hall
Thursday, November 24, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is screening at Naracoorte Town Hall, hosted by Naracoorte CWA with donations going towards new kitchen, 7pm doors open for 7:30pm start, $25pp, lucky door prizes.
BLUES 'N ROCK
Bo Jenkins comes to Frances
Friday, November 25, Frances Hotel hosts country blues and rock artist Bo Jenkins, more information available online.
SUPPORT SESSION
Dementia Communication
Friday, November 25, A free information session on dementia, communication and changes is to be held at the P&A Conference Room at Naracoorte Showgrounds, interested persons to share their experiences and be open to developing new support networks.
SHOP LOCAL
Apsley Market
Sunday, November 27, gifts, bags, plants jewellery and more at upcoming market at Apsley Hall.
STORYTIME
Child's reading at Library
Tuesday, November 29, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
SE TALENT
South East Art Society display
From Sunday December 4, the Port MacDonnell Community Centre will display South East Artists through the SE Art Society, multiple works per artists, pieces can be bought if interested, entries close on Monday November 28.
SING CAROLS
Baptist Church hosts sing-along
Sunday, December 4, Naracoorte Baptist Church to host Christmas Carol Sing-Along, all welcome to attend, begins 11:30am following main service, beginning at 10am, following singing is shared lunch.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
Christmas Shopping Night
Friday, December 9, discounts and specials available for local businesses, Town Square,$20pp, includes free wine/beer/coffee/soft drink at Naracoorte Hotel after guests pick up bargains, 5:45pm for 6pm start, contact Kirsty Williams, 0438 821 585, for tickets.
CHRISTMAS PARTY
Naracoorte Business Association Christmas Party
Wednesday, December 14, Naracoorte Business Association has open invitation to all for the end of year Christmas party, Wild Game wine bar and cellar, 6pm onwards, RSVP to naralucbta@hotmail.com or Facebook message by November 30.
