Hon David Speirs MP, Leader of the South Australian Liberal Party will visit Naracoorte
.
On Thursday night, the Liberal Party team will host a Shadow Cabinet Meeting in Naracoorte as part of a wider trip back to the South East and as part of the community forum to connect with people on a grassroots level, Leader of the Opposition David Spiers MP said.
He will spend three full days in the Limestone Coast region visiting people, community organisations and businesses across many different towns and localities.
He will also visit the Riverland from Sunday night, teaming up with Tim Whetstone, Adrian Pederick and Nicola Centofanti, to listen, learn and then advocate for the affected communities as water levels continue to rise along the Murray before visiting the South East.
The Shadow Cabinet Meet will be held on Thursday November 24 at the Naracoorte Showgrounds beginning at 7-00 pm. Please register @ leaderoftheopposition@gov.sa.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.