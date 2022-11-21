Bob Newton and Graham Hinze from the Naracoorte Men's Cancer Support Group have plans to expand the influence of their group from years of growth.
Starting as a prostate cancer awareness group, the Naracoorte Men's Cancer Support Group has expanded to include all cancers that members of the community would face, and the men are hoping to create a welcoming hub in the South East.
Mr Hinze said that the group has been keeping in touch with Member for Barker, Tony Pasin's office in regards to bringing radiotherapy machinery to the south east.
"We are seeing people drive four or five hours away for a five minute treatment," he said.
"We are thankful to organisations such as the Cancer Council for the accommodation and support when we have to travel into areas like Adelaide, however, if people didn't have to travel so far, that would take priority."
Members of the Men's Cancer Support Group have also started looking into providing an established group for women in the area to provide advice and comfort in regards to cancer treatments and awareness.
"We are hoping to have a group established in early 2023 for the women's support group, but it's still up in the air; hopeflly we can have women guiding the meetings for women," he said.
"There is a strong sense of confidentiality in the meetings, but we are welcome to anyone from the surrounding area looking for that contact."
Mr Newton said that while the members cannot carry a large voice in medical opinions or procedures, they can address part of the battle.
"Most of the time, there is a strong mental challenge when people look for cancer support," he said.
"We try to change perspectives so our members can more forwards with open minds."
The Naracoorte Men's Cancer Support Group is to meet on November 30 at 11am at the Naracoorte Hotel, with cancer nurse, Tracy Bryant as a guest speaker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.