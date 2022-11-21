With the score at 10 sets to 8, Naracoorte were looking to win some doubles to try and steal the day. But the Wombats had other plans, quickly scoring two sets in both top doubles, 9-2 and 9-3. Naracoorte's ladies put the team back on track with 9-5 and 9-6 wins. Keeping the dream alive, Naracoorte's L. Smith/A. Mann would not go down without a fight, defeating S. Crocker/T. Longbottom in a marathon 10-8. The day would come down to the final double, all eyes were on the match. Lucindale's M. Baker/T. Smart would prove to be too good, sealing the points for the Wombats with a 9-2 win. Lucindale Wombats 13 sets defeated Naracoorte 11 sets.