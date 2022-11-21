Naracoorte Herald

Lucindale-Naracoorte tennis went ahead, other fixtures were rained off

By Katelyn Baker
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SPTA - Round 5: 19th November

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.