SPTA - Round 5: 19th November
In Round 5, only one match made the courts this weekend in the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Season, with others wary of the early Saturday rain. What was a soggy start to the day turned into a great afternoon for tennis at Lucindale.
Lucindale Wombats 13-128 defeated Naracoorte 11-106.
Despite other matches being cancelled, these two teams were keen to get on the court. The mixed doubles set the scene for the day. Lucindale's top two mixed doubles were almost untouchable, both winning 6-1. But there were also some tight matches, Lucindale's M. Baker/B. Voss defeated S. Biggins/J. Malone in a tiebreaker, and Naracoorte's L. Smith/K. Baker defeating S. Crocker/B. Longbottom, 7-5.
In the singles, the Wombats again showed their dominance at the top. In form, Chandler Smart gained 6-3 win over Dan Menzel. Eliza and Tom Handbury both had another good day with wins in their singles. Eliza taking the win against Kelsie Moyle-Read, 6-4 and Tom defeating Michele Moyle-Read, 6-2. Strong performances by Brittany Voss, Mitch Baker and Trevor Smart had the Wombats streaking ahead. Naracoorte weren't far behind though with wins from Will Malone, Logan Smith, Albert Mann and Alix Mosey. Office mates became rivals when Katelyn Baker defeated Bron Longbottom, 6-1. Whereas in his first senior match, Max Lush showed off his skills with a win over Micaela Lock, 6-1.
With the score at 10 sets to 8, Naracoorte were looking to win some doubles to try and steal the day. But the Wombats had other plans, quickly scoring two sets in both top doubles, 9-2 and 9-3. Naracoorte's ladies put the team back on track with 9-5 and 9-6 wins. Keeping the dream alive, Naracoorte's L. Smith/A. Mann would not go down without a fight, defeating S. Crocker/T. Longbottom in a marathon 10-8. The day would come down to the final double, all eyes were on the match. Lucindale's M. Baker/T. Smart would prove to be too good, sealing the points for the Wombats with a 9-2 win. Lucindale Wombats 13 sets defeated Naracoorte 11 sets.
Three set winners - For Lucindale: Chandler Smart, Mitch Baker, Trevor Smart, Eliza Handbury, Tom Handbury, Brittany Voss. For Naracoorte: Logan Smith, Albert Mann, Katelyn Baker and Max Lush.
In Round 6, tennis will return across the Limestone Coast. Beachport will host the Luc. Cockatoos. Robe Roosters travel to Kingston... while the Rebels will host the top team, Wombats. Penola play another home game, hosting the Koalas. Finally, in what is set to be match of the week, Naracoorte take on Frances-Lucindale.
