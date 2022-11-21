Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Singers enchanted audience with "When You Wish Upon A Star" concert

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
November 21 2022 - 5:30pm
Erika Vickery, Tamara Joukoff and Marion Orton. PICTURE Neave Moore

Naracoorte Singers group entertained a packed Town Hall as part of their "When You Wish Upon A Star" event where they performed chorale songs as well as individual men's, and women's pieces.

