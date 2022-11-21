Naracoorte Singers group entertained a packed Town Hall as part of their "When You Wish Upon A Star" event where they performed chorale songs as well as individual men's, and women's pieces.
The large choir performed popular pieces including Swinging On A Star, When I Fall in Love, Walk On By, Fly Me Too The Moon and Mr Sandman as well as a romantical version of Rainbow Connection (a personal favourite).
Group conductor, Erika Vickery said it was nice to see such a positive turnout at the Naracoorte Town Hall for the event.
"We enjoy performing regardless of the size of the audience but for the town hall to be almost full, it created a beautiful atmosphere to sing in," she said.
A favourite piece among the audience was The Girl from Ipanema, where the jazzy piano sound and song encouraged dancing among the singers.
Tamara Joukoff, chellist also received a large round of applause for her talents in the show, with Ms Vickery and choir members suggesting that she should have had more than one song in the program in hindsight.
The Naracoorte Singers group is open to new members into the close-knit choir and rehearses on Monday nights from 7pm at the Naracoorte Anglican Church.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
