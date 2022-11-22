High in-put prices, devastated crops and mental health are some of the challenges facing Naracoorte farmers and their neighbours as the the true cost of the unseasonal weather begins to materialise.
Ag-contractor and farmer Jeremy Boddington from Binnum, near Naracoorte in the state's South East, said the rain has hampered efforts to harvest and cut hay and he is watching client's crops go down hill.
"The beans are really suffering and the wheat in some paddocks looks as if its drying off ready to harvest but it's actually drying off without forming seed, because it's wet in the ground."
"We are in a unique area in Naracoorte and the South East because we are still hopeful we will get some quality hay and seed but if the weather pattern keeps up, we'll be in the same position as Victoria, NSW and Queensland. Many of the farmers in Victoria have no crop to harvest, no feed for stock and no hay to cut"
Mr Boddington said the affects of this season are worse than a drought because you know what to expect in a drought, but farmers "'stuck their necks out" and paid high prices to plant their crops this year and could have had a bumper harvest, but its been snatched away with the unseasonal rainfall.
"The input was so much higher this year; fertiliser was up to three times dearer, the price of diesel has risen, so the loss is that much greater," he said.
"There'll be a huge gap between the quality hay and the downgraded hay this year.
"Some wheat is sprouting in the paddock before its even harvested.
"The season started off rosy.. but its changed now."
Mr Boddington has clients in South Australia and Victoria and said one farmer in Dimboola has lost his crops of legumes, beans and lentils which make up 30 percent of his harvest. He has sprayed it all out with roundup, he has lost it all."
"When you go to see a client and you see ducks swimming in water amongst the crops, you realise how wet the ground it."
Mr Boddington said the commodities are down this year but the costs will be up so those costs will be passed on to the consumer through the cost of living and this will mean more pain for everyone.
As he drives through the area visiting clients he hears their worries and concerns.
"All they talk about is the money they invested into their crops and now they are seeing it all taken away, and this is where we will see the affects on their mental health too," he said.
"Not only are the cereal crops and hay affected but the horticulture crops too," he said. One onion farmer lost his crop because of a fungicide from the moisture. "As well as losing the onions there will be nothing to bale from his paddock."
Looking further afield, Mr Boddington said, if the almond growers along the river lose their harvest, the almond industry will suffer but as well as that the kernels that usually contribute to cattle roughage, will be lost.
Other states, including Queensland, depend on hay from the south and they are already feeling the loss of the Victorian suppliers.
"In 30 years of cutting hay I haven't seen a season like this."
Mr Boddington said some of the hay producers in Australia backed off from growing hay in recent years and have turned to growing grain and canola crops instead, so that too has had an affect on the ammount of hay produced.
"Demand will be high and supply will be low."
"We are just lucky in Australia we can produce more than we can eat."
"Some countries, they can't do that."
Mr Boddington said in his opinion the real brunt of the affects of the season have not been realised by many people who are not directly involved in the agriculture business and said, "If the season continues to decimate crops, as a nation we'll be lean."
