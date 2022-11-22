25 golfers fronted up at Blue Lake golf course amid some severe squalls, and they followed 8 very brave lady vets around. Some hail was endured, but everyone pressed on in the windy and cold conditions. The scoring was low, Millicents Alan Schultz winning Div 1 with 34, the best score of the day! Andrew Stark had 33 and John Kamp 32 on a countback was third.
Second Div was decided on a threeway countback with 33 points, Max Clifford edging out Lindsay Copeman and Colin Rex.
Captain Max presented Murray Telfer with a plaque recognising his Hole in One, an unusual feat in Veterans golf. The NTP's were won by Russ Lingham and Garry Telford, then the prized Ross Orchard trophy went to two Millicent identities, Geoff "Tiger" Cameron and Robert "Tank" Thompson. Ray Patching won the Scotch which made his day! The ball rundown was 1 for everyone.
It seems the weather is always sour on Veterans days lately, but surely the sun will come out soon. It is November! As we continue on, Port MacDonnell is next on December 5, and a week later we go to Millicent for the last game of the year.
