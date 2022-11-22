Naracoorte Herald

SE Veteran Golfers head to the Blue Lake

By Max Clifford
November 22 2022 - 5:00pm
SE Veteran golfers take on Mount Gambier golf course. Picture supplied

25 golfers fronted up at Blue Lake golf course amid some severe squalls, and they followed 8 very brave lady vets around. Some hail was endured, but everyone pressed on in the windy and cold conditions. The scoring was low, Millicents Alan Schultz winning Div 1 with 34, the best score of the day! Andrew Stark had 33 and John Kamp 32 on a countback was third.

