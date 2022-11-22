Naracoorte Herald

Look after your local this year and see if you can shop there from your armchair

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:40pm, first published November 22 2022 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Tis the season to be jolly so let's shop local and find out which of our locals have on-line shopping. Picture S Lowe

Who loves Christmas shopping? Who loves on-line shopping ?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.