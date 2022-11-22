Who loves Christmas shopping? Who loves on-line shopping ?
Why not do both this Christmas?
Spare a thought for your local shops and businesses and shop local this year; but what could be even better, check out how many of your local shops have an on-line shopping service.
The locals provide jobs and always have a smile or two for us so spread some cheer in their lives this Christmas by checking out what services they have.
Shopping on-line and still supporting your local!
Can't get much better that that!
Tell us about your local that has on-line shopping and we'll tell everyone else.
Be a part of the shop-on-line-at-your- local and tell us @ editor@austcommunitymedia.com.au
