The new mayor for Naracoorte Lucindale Council Patrick Ross was officially sworn in, on November 23 2022, to lead the new council into the next four year term of Local Government, in front of a small gathering of family and friends in the Naracoorte Library.
Mayor Ross is a first term mayor, Andrew Downward, Peter Ireland, Abigail Goodman and Darren Turner. are first term councillors.
Of the ten councillors, two are women, re-elected Monique Crossling from Naracoorte and first term Abigail Goodman from Avenue Range.
The new council will hold their first meeting on Wednesday November 30. at 5 pm.at the Naracoorte Council Chambers
