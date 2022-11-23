Naracoorte Herald
Two women elected from ten councillors

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:06pm
Naracoorte Lucindale Council officially sworn in:- 2022-2026 Crs Trecor Rayner, Abigail Goodman, Darren Turner, Peter Ireland, Cameron Grundy, Andrew Downward, Mayor Patrick Ross, Crs Monique Crossling, Damien Ross, Tom Dennis, Craig McGuire

The new mayor for Naracoorte Lucindale Council Patrick Ross was officially sworn in, on November 23 2022, to lead the new council into the next four year term of Local Government, in front of a small gathering of family and friends in the Naracoorte Library.

