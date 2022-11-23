Who loves browsing the stores for Christmas gifts? Who loves on-line shopping?
This year, why don't you do both - locally.
It's become the trend these days, to shop from the comfort of your couch and have it delivered to your door.
This year - in the run-up to Christmas with the Black Friday sales tomorrow through to the Box Day sales bonanza - why not seek out stores in the Port Lincoln area for your special gifts and bargains.
It's been a tough year for most, with rising costs hitting the hip pocket.
So, when you're looking for where to buy your goodies, spare a thought for your shops and businesses and shop local this year - whether in person or online.
They the people who provide jobs and always have a smile or two for us, so spread some cheer in their lives this Christmas by checking out what services they have. Can't get much better that that!
