Shadow Ministers tour Naracoorte Hospital, Aged Care and schools

By Sheryl Lowe
November 25 2022 - 3:30pm
Leader of the Opposition addressed an audience of 36 people at the Naracoorte Showgrounds November 24 Picture Sheryl Lowe

The Liberal Opposition Shadow Cabinet met in Naracoorte as part of the Limestone Coast visit last night (Thursday November 24). Member for MacKillop Nick McBride MP introduced the Hon David Spiers MP who described his cabinet as one of diversity including seven members from regional areas who understand the needs and challenges of regions including the Limestone Coast.

