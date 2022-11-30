Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

SE TALENT
South East Art Society display
From Sunday December 4, the Port MacDonnell Community Centre will display South East Artists through the SE Art Society, multiple works per artists, pieces can be bought if interested, entries close on Monday November 28.
SINGING CAROLS
Christmas Carol Sing-Along
Sunday, December 4, join the community at the Naracoorte Baptist Church for a Christmas Carol Sing-Along, from 11:30am following the main service, 10am, afterwards all are welcome to a shared lunch.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
Christmas Shopping Night
Friday, December 9, discounts and specials available for local businesses, Town Square,$20pp, includes free wine/beer/coffee/soft drink at Naracoorte Hotel after guests pick up bargains, 5:45pm for 6pm start, contact Kirsty Williams, 0438 821 585, for tickets.
ROCK 'N ROLL
The Villenettes with Loveit Murray
Saturday, December 10, The Villenettes are back together for an anniversary celebration of their first gig 10 years, ago, hosted at Bellwether Wines, Coonawarra, $60pp, tickets and more information on Eventbrite
PSYCHIC FAIR
Queen of Wands Psychic Fair - ROADTRIP!
Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, visit the Robe Institute for the return of the Psychic Fair, explore the psychic talents of palm and tarot readers, fortune tellers and healers, magickal gifts for sale, free entry, food and coffee on sale and competitions open to all.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, December 13, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
CHRISTMAS PARTY
Naracoorte Business Association Christmas Party
Wednesday, December 14, Naracoorte Business Association has open invitation to all for the end of year Christmas party, Wild Game wine bar and cellar, 6pm onwards, RSVP to naralucbta@hotmail.com or Facebook message by November 30.
TOWN CAROLS
Carols In The Square
Sunday, December 18, Carols program commences at 7:30pm in Naracoorte Town Square, featuring local musicians, pre-show entertainment from 6:15pm, food carts from 6pm, BYO chairs and picnic rugs, candles and glowsticks available for purchase.
If you want to list an event send to editor.naracoorteherald@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.