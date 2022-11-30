The new mayor for Naracoorte Lucindale Council Patrick Ross was officially sworn in, on November 23 2022, to lead the council into the next four year term of Local Government, in front of a small gathering of family and friends in the Naracoorte Library.
Mayor Ross is a first term mayor, Andrew Downward, Peter Ireland, Abigail Goodman and Darren Turner. are first term councillors.
Of the ten councillors, two are women, re-elected Monique Crossling from Naracoorte and first term Abigail Goodman from Avenue Range.
The new council will hold their first meeting on Wednesday November 30. at 5 pm.at the Naracoorte Council Chambers.
Mayor Patrick Ross said the following day, he had spent the days since the announcement of his election, speaking with CEO Trevor Smart, councillors and staff.
"I met with Mr Smart twice and interviewed heads of departments for an hour each. I spoke with Alex Edmonds to gauge council's financial performance in the last five years."
"Mayor Ross said he found that Naracoorte Lucindale Council is cash rich. Some may think that's a good thing but I will be talking to councillors about this on Saturday (November 26)."
"The questions I'm asking is, was this budgeted or capital works not completed?"
Mayor Ross said he is committed to keeping the public informed..
Former Deputy Mayor and re-elected council Craig McGuire said he is excited about the next four years and is looking forward to helping the new councillors find their feet and sharing what he has learned since serving as a councillor and as Deputy Mayor.
"I am so honoured to be re-elected and want to thank everyone who has given me the opportunity to continue to serve this wonderful community."
"I also want to congratulate Mayor Ross on his election, and also wish all of the councillors a successful four years. I really hope they enjoy the role they have successfully nominated for."
"I also want to thank Erika Vickery (OAM) for her dedication and commitment to council and the community and her guidance during the two terms I served as her deputy."
Cr Damien Ross told the Naracoorte Herald: "I am humbled with the level of community support that allowed me to be re-elected for a fourth term in council. This support is nothing I take for granted and with that in mind I will continue to strive to be the communities advocate by making sound, responsible and educated decisions that reflect the best interests of community.
Regarding the new makeup of the new council, I am a little disappointed that there is not a bigger representation of female councilors however the new members will bring a good skill set covering a broad background of knowledge.
I understand there will be a level of apprehension with the newly elected members with being on a steep learning curve, but they will have the support of the existing re-elected members and excellent council staff to get them through.
I would also like to thank the previous council members that did not seek re-election or were unsuccessful in seeking re-election (Ken Schultz and Scott McLachlan, Derek James, and Julie Earl) for their time serving the community and for their friendship and support to me. I wish them all well with their future endeavors.
I would like to provide a big thank you to Erika Vickery for her leadership, guidance, and support for my last 12 years in local government. Erika was an amazing Mayor will a big work ethic, highly regarded and respected in the local government circles and her mentorship was invaluable to my councilor experience.
I look forward to working with the newly elected members in serving our community."
Cr Andrew Downward said he is looking forward to getting up to speed with council operations, speaking to community and setting the groundwork for the four years ahead.
"I want to develop parks along the Naracoorte Creek, while talking to others on council about this, our road network and the lack of parking in the town. I think our main street is wide enough to consider angle parking and that would be a better use of space. Other communities have done this. It has been successful in Semaphore and in Horsham and I think it could be done safely in Naracoorte."
"We could consider turning Ormerod Street into one-way to as another alternative."
"I'm looking forward to finding out what the community wants and how we go about that."
Cr Downward said he is very aware the decisions made today can have an effect on the community in 30 years time.
