Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Visits to Naracoorte hospital and aged care facilities highlight funding needs

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:12pm, first published November 28 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lack of funding for urgent upgrades to the Naracoorte Hospital and Moreton bay House Aged Care facility, roads, education, housing and mining were high on the list of the audience questions at the Shadow Cabinet forum in Naracoorte on Tuesday November 24..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.