Lack of funding for urgent upgrades to the Naracoorte Hospital and Moreton bay House Aged Care facility, roads, education, housing and mining were high on the list of the audience questions at the Shadow Cabinet forum in Naracoorte on Tuesday November 24..
Member for MacKillop Nick McBride MP introduced the Hon David Spiers MP Leader of the Liberal Opposition Party who described his cabinet as one of diversity including seven members from regional areas who understand the needs and challenges of regions including the Limestone Coast.
Members of the Cabinet introduced themselves and shared a little of the work they do through their portfolios and the benefits of touring the South East.
.The South Australian Shadow Cabinet toured the South East, meeting with community groups, businesses, councils and local residents as the Liberal Opposition continued its strong focus on regional engagement.
Leader of the Opposition David Speirs will spent a total of four days in the region, visiting Kingston, Robe, Mount Gambier, Coonawarra and surrounding towns in addition to Naracoorte.
"It's so important my team and I have authentic engagement with regional communities, and that means spending quality time on the ground in order to build genuine connections with local residents and businesses," Mr Speirs said.
"While ducking into town for a quick selfie might make for a nice post on social media, that doesn't give you the local knowledge you need for policy development and the ability to properly support and deliver for regional communities.
"It's been fantastic to bring my Shadow Cabinet to Naracoorte so they can listen and learn from those who live and work in the region.
"South Australia is a diverse state and our regional communities each have different needs, there is certainly no 'one size fits all' approach.
"The best thing my team can do to deliver for the regions is to travel the length and breadth of the state and I look forward to doing much more of this in the years and months ahead."
Issues raised by members of the community included health, fracking and fuel costs.
Member for MacKillop and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Engagement Nick McBride said these visits are an important way to highlight the issues that matter to MacKillop constituents.
"The Shadow Cabinet had the opportunity to inspect roads, visit hospitals, schools and businesses in the Limestone Coast," Mr McBride said.
"This has enabled them to get a better understanding of the needs of this region, which is so vitally important to the economic success of the state."
