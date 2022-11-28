Apsley's Border Inn hit in car crash being investigated by police

Apsley's Police and Country Fire Authority representatives are investigating a crash into the town's Border Inn from the early hours on Monday November 28.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said A Ford Sedan had crashed into the town pub on the Splatt Street side, after mounting the curb twice off the Wimmera Highway through town.
In the process, the driver was able to take out the corner fencing around the playground and crash through the east-side of the inn, taking out the bar, dining room furniture and the car ended up halfway through the building.
There were no skid-marks on the road.
No injuries were sustained in the crash, and two people, including the driver, fled the scene on foot into the bush outside Apsley.
Local residents heard sirens around 5:40am on Monday morning as police and CFA attended the scene.
CFA members, Ken and Jasmine were among the first to arrive. The conference call was sent out at 5:49am, and remained there at 10:30am while responders waited for the arrival of structural engineers.
As of 10:30am, the car remained inside the building but a tarp had been hung up off Splatt Street where the vehicle entered the building.
CFA members reported extensive damage to the bar, resulting in over $40,000 in damage.
Many locals visited the scene, one said "you wouldn't imagine something like this to happen in Apsley".
People were asked by police to stand on the opposite side of the Highway to the Border Inn due to a present case of asbestos and structural uncertainty within the building.
Details about a suspicious individual was reported to police by witnesses.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
