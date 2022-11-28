Naracoorte Herald
Apsley's Border Inn hit in car crash being investigated by police

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 12:30pm
Apsley's Border Inn has been damaged in an overnight crash. Picture by Neave Moore

Apsley's Police and Country Fire Authority representatives are investigating a crash into the town's Border Inn from the early hours on Monday November 28.

