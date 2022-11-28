Gold medalist Jess Stenson told the crowd assembled to hear about her career at the Naracoorte South Primary School Family Fun Day, she thinks of family and friends when she is running. Organisers said it was a special treat to have Ms Stenson take part in the event especially as it was at this school her interest in running began.
Before being interviewed about her career by four of the students, Ms Erika Vickery OAM introduced Ms Stenson and said, "you are a sporting hero to our Naracoorte community, truly someone our young athletes can look up to and aspire to emulate."
Ms Stenson's passion for running began as a child in Naracoorte and she was heavily involved in a variety of sports including netball, basketball, tennis, athletics and school cross-country during her school years.
Ms Vickery said Ms Stenson's dream to become an Olympian had been inspired by sporting greats Susie O'Neill and Benita Wills but it was Ms Jenson's siblings Abbie and Jack who had inspired her to chase her goal through their sporting successes.
The list of achievements of the hometown girl, now gold medalist, includes Melbourne and Sydney marathons which led her to compete in the Marathon distance in Magoya in 2012.
This performance was the fastest ever debut Marathon by an Australian woman at the time stopping the clock at 2:31:02. It secured her place in the Australian Olympic Team which re-enforced her love for the sport.
She went on to compete in Glasgow Commonwealth Games, World Championships , the Rio Olympics and won the Bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Her gold medal triumph at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games was very special with her husband and their young son on the sidelines cheering her on.
Ms Vickery said Ms Stenson has said she , "attributes her success quite simply to her love of running, determination, balanced approach to training and the strong support she receives from family, friends, her coach Adam Didyk and training group Team Tempo. She is grateful for the growing opportunities for women in sport and is passionate about helping to keep this momentum going."
