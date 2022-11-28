Naracoorte Herald
Jess Stenson told of the highs and the challenges in the life of a sporting hero

By Sheryl Lowe
November 28 2022
Naracoorte born Gold Medalist Jess Stenson was a special guest at the school where her love of running began. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Gold medalist Jess Stenson told the crowd assembled to hear about her career at the Naracoorte South Primary School Family Fun Day, she thinks of family and friends when she is running. Organisers said it was a special treat to have Ms Stenson take part in the event especially as it was at this school her interest in running began.

Sheryl Lowe

