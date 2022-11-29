A big hearted community turned out to support the Family Fun Fair in Naracoorte on Friday November 25, with numbers and dollars exceeding the expectations of the organisers, who described the event as 'simply awesome'. They acknowledged the school community and also the wider community for their support in making the event a success.
In addition, they said they are extremely grateful to Mother Nature for the 'absolutely perfect' weather on the day. Starting at 5 pm the event provided a mix of games, stalls, show bags, fairy bread, competitions and food stalls.
Special guest Jess Stenson was welcomed by Ms Erika Vickery and interviewed by students, about her running career, her favourite events and what she thinks about when she is running a marathon. Jess said she thinks about friends and family during the marathons and concentrates on the race.
Her love of running and sport in general began when she was in Reception Class, at the Naracoorte South Primary School so her return to the school for the Fun Fair was especially exciting for the students and the fundraising committee.
Her gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and her career in general is an inspiration to students and aspiring athletes Ms Vickery said.
Naracoorte Service Groups turned out in full force to support the event providing the labour at their food vans but returning all the profits from their efforts to the school. Naracoorte Lions, Rotary and Probus served up a menu of tasty steak, hamburgers, sausages and chips to feed the crowd which has been estimated at a conservative 500 - 700.
The fairy bread stall organisers said their show bags were popular and sold out early in the evening but they continued to keep the fairy bread production line going throughout the event. Home made cakes and biscuits were popular and so was the hot food stalls.
The great Aussie Race attracted a huge crowd to watch the spectacular mullet wearing gold medalist foursome of James Hefferman, Michael Brighton, Charlie Legoe and Ben Wood sprint to the finish line and be presented with their medals.
Naracoorte may be a considerable distance from the beach but that didn't stop eager surfers from riding a wave on the mechanical surfboard.
The man-in-red proved to be a very popular guest and received many requests from eager children who hope he remembers what he promised.to bring them on Christmas morning.
The fundraising committee said they'll have a final tally of funds raised in a few days but are optimistic the event was financially very successful for the school.
.
