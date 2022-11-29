Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte South Primary School multi cultural community hold successful event

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Guest Jess Stenson (centre) returned to Naracoorte South Primary School for their Aussie Family Fun Day. Picture Sheryl Lowe

A big hearted community turned out to support the Family Fun Fair in Naracoorte on Friday November 25, with numbers and dollars exceeding the expectations of the organisers, who described the event as 'simply awesome'. They acknowledged the school community and also the wider community for their support in making the event a success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.