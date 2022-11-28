Tennis returned the South East in the SportsPower Southern Posts Tennis Association on Saturday. After two rounds plagued by rainy weather, all teams were keen to hit the court. This weekend saw four matches completed with wins to Lucindale Koalas, Kingston, Beachport and Robe Rebels. While one match was called due to weather front that disrupted play. In the upset of the week, top team, Lucindale Wombats were finally handed a defeat by Robe's Rebels. Full match results are below.
Robe Rebels 14-129 defeated Lucindale Wombats 10-114
With a late start due to the rain, we knew it was going to be a late finish; of course, it was inevitable to have long matches too. With the Rebels winning 4 of the mixed doubles - they had a great start, with Mason Keane and Jade Regnier beating Vander Maywald and Samantha Crocker in a tiebreaker. The men's singles saw both teams winning 3 matches each with the wombats Adrian Maywald having a convincing win over the Rebels, Jack Nunan. The Rebel's women won 4 out of 6 matches with Jade Regnier once again winning in a tiebreak. Going into the doubles the Rebels only needed 2 more sets to secure the win. There were a few long games in the doubles with the Wombats winning both top doubles 9-7. However, the Rebels Jesse Robertson and Mason Keane came away with a convincing win, 9-0. It was a great tennis throughout the day with the Robe Rebels coming away with a 14-10 win over the undefeated Wombats.
Kingston 16-134 defeated Robe Roosters 8-99
The rain set in just as play was meant to start, which meant a delay, but the sun started shining the wind picked up and the courts were soon dry to start playing at about 2:30pm. The mixed doubles were relatively one sided however a very long game to start the day with Egan's dad Paul Regnier stepping up and taking the win with Alana Domaschenz to just snatch the win from Richard Martin and Nicola Crane in a tiebreaker. A great singles game on show court between number one men Egan Regnier and Matt Menz, such quality tennis with some epic rallies and just impressive shots from both sides of the court with Regnier winning this one 6-4. Some close matches in the womens singles with Lisa Hall just getting the win over Stacey Lehmann 7-5, and Georgia Burns just winning in a tiebreak against Katie Agnew. Kingston's number one woman Bianca went down with a knee injury not long into her match against Leanne Cameron which left that game incomplete and also a forfeit in the top women's doubles. Regnier/Stevensen had a good win in their doubles against Menz/Mules, 9-5. While the other doubles all went the way of Kingston. Overall, very pleasing to get to play some tennis after a couple of wash outs for Kingston in what turned out to be a beautiful afternoon. Three set winners for Kingston were: Lou Leidig, Alex Menz, Tim Parker, Georgia Burns, James Lehmann, Laura Baker, while Egan Regnier was the sole three set winner for Robe for the day.
Penola 6-82 defeated Lucindale Koalas 18-135
Good day at Penola, starting with 5 courts so got a good day of tennis in. It was exciting to welcome Ollie Holman back to tennis which he hasn't played for 10 years. He certainly hasn't lost his form, winning all three sets for the day. Alex Lambert and Bron Snajdar played their first games, winning three matches. Great afternoon tea enjoyed in their beautiful clubrooms. Well done Penola!
Beachport 17-139 defeated Lucindale Cockatoos 7-104
No report supplied.
Frances/Lucindale Eagles played Naracoorte 5 sets (match drawn)
Very windy conditions in Frances made the first 10 sets of tennis difficult for those on the court. The mixed doubles were split even. Convincing wins for doubles pairs, Williams/Van Dyke and McTaggart/Ashton saw the Eagles on the board early. But Naracoorte pairs, S. Malone/K.Moyle- Read, Biggins/J.Malone and Smith/Mosey, were able to turn it around. The top mixed double saw Eagles pair Woods/Gluyas take Menzel/P. Moyle-Read to a 7-5. Four singles were completed before the rain came down. Mark Woods (F) was too good for Daniel Menzel (N), taking a 6-1 win. But Moyle-Read sisters, Poppy and Kelsie, fired back with 6-2 and 6-1 wins over Nikki Gluyas and Jane Fitzgerald. Mon Van Dyke drew the scores even as the rain started, defeating Katelyn Baker, 6-1. With the rain falling, both teams took cover. After an hour wait, team captains shook hands and declared a draw, leaving 14 sets incomplete. Thankyou, to F/L for accommodating an extra early start at Frances.
In Round 7, Luc. Koalas take on the Luc. Cockatoos. Robe Roosters host Frances/Lucindale, while the Rebels travel to Beachport. Both games will be hotly contested, if Robe Rebels can pull together their best side, I tip them to take the win over Beachport. Frances/Lucindale are looking strong with a full team, but it will all depend on which men are available to play. Penola will have a tough game ahead of them when they host the Luc. Wombats. Finally, Naracoorte will host Kingston in a match that could go either way. Naracoorte will be looking for another win after three weeks on the road. But it could be a tough ask against Kingston who are looking to cement their place in second on the ladder. At this stage, hot weather is predicted so hopefully we've seen the end La Nia and the summer of tennis can take off!
