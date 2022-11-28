Naracoorte Herald

Tennis returns for many teams after weeks of bad weather

By Katelyn Baker
November 28 2022 - 5:30pm
Tennis returned the South East in the SportsPower Southern Posts Tennis Association on Saturday. After two rounds plagued by rainy weather, all teams were keen to hit the court. This weekend saw four matches completed with wins to Lucindale Koalas, Kingston, Beachport and Robe Rebels. While one match was called due to weather front that disrupted play. In the upset of the week, top team, Lucindale Wombats were finally handed a defeat by Robe's Rebels. Full match results are below.

