The rain set in just as play was meant to start, which meant a delay, but the sun started shining the wind picked up and the courts were soon dry to start playing at about 2:30pm. The mixed doubles were relatively one sided however a very long game to start the day with Egan's dad Paul Regnier stepping up and taking the win with Alana Domaschenz to just snatch the win from Richard Martin and Nicola Crane in a tiebreaker. A great singles game on show court between number one men Egan Regnier and Matt Menz, such quality tennis with some epic rallies and just impressive shots from both sides of the court with Regnier winning this one 6-4. Some close matches in the womens singles with Lisa Hall just getting the win over Stacey Lehmann 7-5, and Georgia Burns just winning in a tiebreak against Katie Agnew. Kingston's number one woman Bianca went down with a knee injury not long into her match against Leanne Cameron which left that game incomplete and also a forfeit in the top women's doubles. Regnier/Stevensen had a good win in their doubles against Menz/Mules, 9-5. While the other doubles all went the way of Kingston. Overall, very pleasing to get to play some tennis after a couple of wash outs for Kingston in what turned out to be a beautiful afternoon. Three set winners for Kingston were: Lou Leidig, Alex Menz, Tim Parker, Georgia Burns, James Lehmann, Laura Baker, while Egan Regnier was the sole three set winner for Robe for the day.