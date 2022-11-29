A Limestone Coast business will hit the world stage next year in a bid to drive international visitors to our region.
Penola-based bespoke luxury touring and concierge service 'Coonawarra Experiences' will join key SA tourism operators on International Roadshows to North America, UK and Europe in 2023, in a first for a Limestone Coast tour operator.
An initiative of the South Australian Tourism Commission, the Roadshows support tourism operators to build relationships with key international travel partners, updating them on tourism products and experiences for their clients, and involves a rigorous selection process.
According to 'Coonawarra Experiences' Director Simon Meares the Roadshow is an exciting opportunity to showcase the Limestone Coast and its assets in the face of fierce competition for the international visitor dollar in a post-covid environment.
"Just over five years ago we were new to the region and started our business - now we're taking our product to the international market,", Simon said.
"Through collaboration there's so much potential for regional tourism operators and we're excited to fly the flag for this incredible region,".
Mr Meares is calling on Limestone Coast and Western Victoria tourism operators including accommodation and experience providers to contact them with tourism products that are either 'internationally ready', or with ideas that could be developed into offerings for late 2023 early 2024.
"We're keen to hear from operators with their big ideas and unique experiences that are not available at a ticket window, designed with the international visitor in mind - and are more than happy to assist with developing them if they are at the concept stage," he said.
"Coonawarra is an important conduit between Melbourne and Adelaide, linking many regional, well known tourism destinations including the Great Ocean Road and the Grampians right through to McLaren Vale and Kangaroo Island," Simon said.
"It's vital we draw on both our proximity to Victoria, and the self-drive market to attract visitors to our region,".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.