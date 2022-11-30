High costs and heartbreak: riddle of our drenched harvest

When a grain handler representative said 2022 would be South Australia's most valuable harvest, it sent a shiver through farmers around the state.
As they battled unseasonal, crop-busting rain, their thoughts turned to costs such as fertiliser, labor, machinery, nitrogen and other overheads.
In the cool light of - a dry - day, it turns out that this has been the most expensive crop ever sown by our farmers, including around Port Lincoln and Ceduna, the Murraylands and other parts of the state.
The crop is expected be above average and top a huge 11 million tonnes compared with the average of 7.8 million tonnes.
The favourable conditions have propelled landholders to good results, although they had the heartbreak of the wet weather downgrading what would have otherwise been an incredible outcome.
Another factor was nitrogen prices - their high levels forced some farmers to spread the material more thinly, affecting protein.
"It is the most expensive crop that most farmers have ever grown," said a seasoned observer.
"They need high prices and yields just to cover costs.
"The price of fertiliser, chemicals, machinery and other items has risen by 20 to 30 per cent or more this year. The cost of a crop has increased from $250 tonne to $350 tonne.
"Most farmers are looking at above-average yields with a reasonable profit to sweeten the added costs. More grain than usual is expected to be rated at Australian Standard White."
So for some of our farmers there has been a silver lining to the storm clouds.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.