Apsley's Border Inn owners, Shane Burke and Catherine Warke are to continue moving forward, following Monday November 28's crash that took out three walls and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
In the early hours of the Monday morning, neighbours and locals heard the crash and following sirens from local CFA responders that were called to the scene at 5:40am.
A car had crashed into the historic Apsley pub and witnesses had seen the driver and a passenger flee the scene on foot.
No one was injured in the crash.
As of midday on Wednesday November 30, Mr Burke was speaking with an insurance assessor and structural engineers had attended the scene to ensure building safety before removing the car.
Both owners have said that they are going to rebuild, and while it will be a lengthy process to completely return, the goal is to isolate the kitchen so food can be provided for garden dining and purpose.
"The community has been unbelievable," Mr Burke said.
"We have forward-thinking plans and are not going to be beaten by it... we hope to continue business an look after the community."
Mr Burke and Ms Warke moved from Melbourne in July to purchase the pub from a variety of community owners.
Victoria Police's media team was contacted for an update in regards to the missing driver and passenger.
Leading Senior Constable, Jody Clayton said that "A man has handed himself into police following [the] crash".
"A 33-year-old Mort Lake man presented to a police station this afternoon in relation to the incident and is assisting investigators with their enquiries."
Apsley locals have expressed interest in assisting with pop ups so business and income can continue for the Border Inn.
Transport Department is to review the speed limit on the stretch of the Wimmera Highway the car was travelling on before the crash.
The Victoria Police's investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information, dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle driving erratically prior, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
