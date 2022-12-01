South East driver Brad Gartner will be revving up local crowds at the VALO Adelaide 500 this weekend, in his first ever race in the international S5000 Tasman Series.
Hailing from a farm near Penola, the rookie started racing at the Lucindale Dirt Kart Club before progressing to circuit racing via the popular Circuit Excel series, where he became a frontrunner in the competitive South Australian championship.
"I started racing go-karts when I was about seven years old, mainly in Victoria and Lucindale, and I won a Championship there." he told the Naracoorte Herald.
"I decided I wanted to race as a profession when I was about 17 years old. I made my debut at Mallala when I was 18 years old. I had my first win at The Bend and after five more, I came third in the Championships.."
His team is likely to finish third in the series. Gartner has also been racing for a cause this year, supporting two close family friends who have passed away after suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.
"This season has been incredible for me, including my maiden victory at Tailem Bend in September," Gartner said. "I can't believe I'm going to race on the famed street circuit at the VALO Adelaide 500"
."I've watched this event since I was a kid and it will be an honour to take part."
"It's surreal, a dream come true ," he said.
Brad said it is possible he'lll reach speeds up to and including 250k on the street circuit this weekend.
VALO, an Australian advanced lighting technology company based in Adelaide, and Vircura, a plant-based technology company, are sponsoring the 19-year-old young gun as he takes on a crack field for the first time.
VALO and Vircura founder and Chief Executive Aaron Hickmann said motorsport was more than just Formula One and Grand Prix, it was also about those taking to the streets in different classes of cars and supporting grassroots racing. "Brad is a prodigy and has a very bright future in motorsport, we can't wait to see him race this weekend," Mr Hickmann said
"Like VALO and Vircura he's South Australian, and while others have invested in our business, we're giving back and investing in the motorsport industry, by sponsoring an up-and-coming driver with incredible potential."
Gartner will race his S5000 car in two sessions today Thursday, a qualifying session Friday and then he will race twice on the weekend, once on Saturday and again on Sunday. and said he is looking forward to driving the TA Mustang in future events.
