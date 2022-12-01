Naracoorte Herald

Council vote divided in deputy role.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 2 2022 - 6:30am
Mayor Patrick Ross and Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling Picture supplied by NLCouncil

It came down to the wire in the vote for Deputy Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council at the November 30 council meeting. A show of hands resulted in a tied vote between candidates Cr Cameron Grundy and Cr Monique Crossling. Generally when a tied vote occurs in council, the mayor has the deciding vote but not in this case.

