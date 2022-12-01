It came down to the wire in the vote for Deputy Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council at the November 30 council meeting. A show of hands resulted in a tied vote between candidates Cr Cameron Grundy and Cr Monique Crossling. Generally when a tied vote occurs in council, the mayor has the deciding vote but not in this case.
Prior to the vote for a Deputy Mayor, CEO Trevor Smart explained ,Section 51(8) of the Act which states if the vote is tied, lots must be drawn to determine which candidate will be excluded, the mayor does not get a vote.
A show of hands resulted in five votes for each candidate and as is required in a tied vote, the candidates names were placed in a box. for the draw. The name of the member excluded was drawn by Mr David Oldfield who was seated in the public gallery.
Mayor Patrick Ross announced that Cr Cameron Grundy had been excluded. and congratulated Cr Monique Crossling, on her appointment as Deputy Mayor for the next four year term of council.
Cr Ross moved Cr Crossling be appointed Deputy Mayor. The motion was seconded by Cr Dennis.
Before the nominations the candidates were invited to address council,. Cr Crossling said, if elected she would gladly serve the community she loves so much.
"This role I took on as a councillor four years ago is one that I believe means a councillor should attend as many events in the community as possible and I have. I am involved in Netball, the Naracoorte Kindy, the Naracoorte South Primary School and others and act as an advocate in our diverse community."
Cr Grundy said he was un-prepared, not realising he would be nominated, but when he attends clearing sales and auctions," people co me up to me and tell me to keep doing what I'm doing, I have been on the saleyards committee for some time and would like to serve as Deputy Mayor."
Cr Trevor Rayner nominated Cr Grundy who received votes from Crs Downward, Rayner, Ireland, Turner, Grundy
Cr Ross nominated Cr Crossling.who received votes from Crs, Ross, Dennis, Goodman, McGuire, Crossling.
Former Deputy Mayor Craig McGuire told the Naracoorte Herald, after a 10 year term as Deputy Mayor his reason for not seeking re-election was because he thought it was time for a change.
"I congratulate Cr Crossling on her appointment, she is a strong, positive community minded councillor and will do a fantastic job."
Cr McGuire has served 17 years on council as an elected member and 10 of those as Deputy Mayor. He has been re-elected to serve on the current 2022-2026 council.
Council voted to appoint a Deputy Mayor for a four years term and to decide the outcome by a show of hands rather than a secret vote before the process began. The reason for making a resolution at the beginning of the process, incorporating all steps, is to provide process clarity, and to avoid a situation in which a tight election outcome may be affected by the Mayor's vote to a final resolution, or by an amendment moved after the outcome of the election is known
