What a ripper of a day for tennis which made for a very nice change! Both the Rebels and Beachport were struggling for players but they both managed to fill a side. Beachport only filled their last spots on Saturday morning but despite this they fielded a strong line up. The days matches were quite easy wins for respective teams with the day starting out at three sets each after the mixed doubles. The number 4 mixed doubles saw a great battle between J. Robertson/H. Agnew getting the win 6-4 for the Rebels against sibling combo B. and E. Lang. Being square going into the singles, the scene was set for a tussle. But Beachport got the edge and were up by 2 sets going into the doubles. M. Keane and J. Abbott had a hell of a match, with Keane winning another set for the Rebels, 7-5. While the top men's doubles put on a show with Beachport getting the win 9-7. Today Beachport had Axel Joyce, one of the up-and-coming juniors, play his very first senior game and what a great day he had! He had a great singles match against Jade Lawrie-Read, winning 6-4 and a great tussle in the double with the Rebels taking the set, the only doubles set they would win. Beachport won the day 15 sets to 9. Everyone had a great day and it nice to finally play in some warm weather!