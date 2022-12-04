Naracoorte Herald
Round Seven of Southern Ports Tennis shakes up leaderboard

By Katelyn Baker
December 5 2022 - 10:30am
What a weekend for tennis! The sun was shining, and all matches made the court across the Limestone Coast in the SportsPower Naracoorte Southern Ports Tennis. There were some big upsets this round with top spot Lucindale Wombats losing their second match in a row, this time to bottom place, Penola. Lucindale's Cockatoos defeated home ground rivals. 12 sets all saw Frances/Lucindale just topple Robe Roosters. Beachport made easy work of the undermanned Robe Rebels. And in the match of the round, Naracoorte defeated Kingston to take top spot. It's great to see many juniors once again getting out for some seniors' tennis. See the full match reports below.

