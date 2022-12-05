Naracoorte Herald

After a wet and windy start to the harvest season the sun shone on the pageant in Naracoorte

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 5 2022 - 6:00pm
The Naracoorte Community was treated to a hot December night to celebrate the start of the Christmas season at the showgrounds. Families gathered under shady trees, icecreams dripped in the sun, cold drink stall and food outlets attracted long lines of eager buyers and the pageant of floats, trucks, carols and excited children welcomed Father Christmas.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

