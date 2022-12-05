The Naracoorte Community was treated to a hot December night to celebrate the start of the Christmas season at the showgrounds. Families gathered under shady trees, icecreams dripped in the sun, cold drink stall and food outlets attracted long lines of eager buyers and the pageant of floats, trucks, carols and excited children welcomed Father Christmas.
Entertainment and food filled the centre of the grounds and crowds gathered around the edges to get the vantage point for the pageant. They were treated to an assortment of brightly decorated police cars, CFS trucks, motor bikes, floats and low loaders carrying students from Naracoorte school and organisations.
The Skirl of the Bagpipes of the Naracoorte Pipe Band led the procession followed later by children singing carols.
The pageant completed a full circle of the showgrounds and then the crowd was treated to a second lap for good measure.
Hay bales scattered through out the grounds provided a welcome rest for some and entertainment began as the sun went down.
Father Christmas joined the procession with his helpful elves and Rudolf the red nosed reindeer.
