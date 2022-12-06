Naracoorte Herald

Carols in the Square will ring our across the town square

By Sheryl Lowe
December 6 2022 - 7:30pm
O Christmas time O Christmas time

Carols will be heard across the Naracoorte Town Square in the lead up before Christmas on Sunday 18th December. The carols team is expecting a large crowd to gather on the green, with entertainment kicking off from 6:15pm in the sound shell.

