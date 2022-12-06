Carols will be heard across the Naracoorte Town Square in the lead up before Christmas on Sunday 18th December. The carols team is expecting a large crowd to gather on the green, with entertainment kicking off from 6:15pm in the sound shell.
Local musicians including carols mainstay Sarah Shepherd and local dance troupe MJ Dance will perform for us and then the Christmas carol program will start at 7:30pm. The night will feature crowd favourites Simone and Sophie Owen, the Naracoorte Singers, Lilly Marrr Mcguire and other local talent.
Food stalls will include Lions Hot Chips, Rotary Donuts, a BBQ, Coffee Van, drinks stall and ice-cream truck. Everyone is encouraged to bring their comfiest picnic rug and deck chair and grab a spot on the lawn. The carols are brought to you by the carols team on behalf of the Naracoorte churches.
Carols is a free event, for all ages and is a great night out to get us into the spirit of Christmas. An offering is taken up on the night to support the work of the Christian pastoral support workers in our schools. Battery operated candles and glow sticks will be available to purchase on the night
