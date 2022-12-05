Meet The Local: Becky Eley

Naracoorte's Library has a new face among the staff, following Becky Ely starting in the week of November 21, 2022 as the Library and Town Hall Co-Ordinator.
Ms Ely travelled to Naracoorte with her partner from Adelaide for his work and applied for the open position at the Naracoorte Library.
With experience in publishing, law and libraries, Ms Eley said she had an affinity with novels and the written word and was looking forward to working in the local tight-knit community.
"I have worked in libraries for a long time, I have worked in some in the UK, but before that I worked in Harper and Collins Publishing in London," she said.
"My first degree is in law and then i went to publishing... I moved over to Australia about 18 years ago, my children were quite young and I worked for an acquisition service in Adelaide... I worked in Norwood Payneham and St Peters for a few years too.
"I went to Flinders University in Adelaide and then moved to Brisbane where I went to QUT (Queensland University of Technology), going back to the law degree and I worked in Logan for a year, definitely an eye opener. I moved back to Adelaide as a librarian at the University of Adelaide library, working with PHD students and academics on projects."
Ms Eley's partner works in the construction industry and his position at the TEYS expansion has developed from a part-time basis.
"He's going to be there for a while, so I decided to come down here... and this job came up... and it's just serendipity, really," she said.
"The thing I like about libraries, is that they are rarely just about books, they can be a hub in the community, especially in the rural areas, it's a place for events and to come together."
Ms Eley said she was excited to see so many different activities and community events held at the library each week and enjoyed meeting the variety of people coming coming through the front doors.
"I have lots of ideas," she said when talking about new activities.
When asked about a fun fact about herself, Ms Eley said she had hit her target of new reads for the year, reaching 63 completed by the end of November after setting a goal of a mere 50 books on New Years Day.
"I keep track of them all on Goodreads, and it is hard to choose but I'd say the top three are Chris Hammer's Scrublands (rural crime), Darling Girl by Liz Michalski (Peter Pan inspired) and The Ghost Tree by Barbara Erskine (time-travel), which was my first book of 2022 that I got for Christmas last year," she said.
Ms Eley and her husband are to become locals in Lucindale along with their four pets, Toby, Archie and Pickle.
"If you're ever in need of a recommendation for a good book, feel free to ask me or any of the library staff," she said.
