Meet the Locals

Meet The Local: Becky Eley

By Neave Moore
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Becky Eley has joined the Naracoorte Library team. Picture by Neave Moore

Naracoorte's Library has a new face among the staff, following Becky Ely starting in the week of November 21, 2022 as the Library and Town Hall Co-Ordinator.

