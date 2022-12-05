Naracoorte Herald

Lack of candidates forces councils back to the campaign trail

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South Australian coastal town of Robe will seek nominations for a Mayor in the 2023 bi-election. Lone surfer in the bay at Robe. Picture supplied

Nine South Australian councils will hold supplementary elections in early 2023, having fallen short of the required number of nominees for each vacancy in the November Council Elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.