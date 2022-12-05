Nine South Australian councils will hold supplementary elections in early 2023, having fallen short of the required number of nominees for each vacancy in the November Council Elections.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council will not face a bi-election in the new year because the mayoral position attracted two candidates and 16 candidates vied for the ten councillor positions; all positions were filled. The councils affected are those who did not attract sufficient candidates to fill the necessary positions to achieve a full council.
James Trebilcock, ECSA's Director of Communications and Advertising said. "Anyone can be a councillor, as long as they meet the relevant criteria including being over 18, an Australian Resident and are eligible to vote in the council area they nominate in."
Nominations from people from a cross-section of the community ensure that the community is represented and bring a variety of skills to the council. It is a great way to help shape the future of communities.
"Nominees for the bi-elections have around six weeks to prepare their nomination materials and photographs before the January 12 2023 opening of nominations.
Nominees will be able to submit their nominations once the portal is open but official acceptance of these early nominations will be from January 12.
"The last update of the electoral roll was in July, so we'd encourage everyone to check their details on the electoral roll well before the December 20 cut-off and make sure that their postal address is correct. Ballot packs will be mailed out to these addresses in February.
South Australia's South East coastal towns of Robe and Kingston will face a bi-election bill of around $30,000 each to hold an election for mayor. Both councils were without mayoral nominations for the November election. Changes to the Local Government Election Act which prohibited candidates names from being made public until after nominations closed could impacted the outcome.
In addition to Robe and Kingston council's seeking nominations for mayor, the Copper Coast Council, District Council of Kimba, District Council of Mount Remarkable Willochra Ward, District Council of Streaky Eyre Ward, Wudinna District Council will hold elections for one elected member in each council.
Southern Mallee District Council will seek to fill 5 vacancies for area councillor and District Council of Tumby Bay have 4 councillor vacancies to fill.
The deadline for voters to check and update their enrolment details is 5 pm December 2022 Nominations period will be from January12-27 2023.
Voting packs will be mailed out February 14-21 2023.
Ballot packs must be received by ECSA at 12 pm on Tuesday March 14, so electors are encouraged to complete and post their ballots as soon as they receive them to ensure that they arrive back at ECSA before the close of voting.
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer MP has been quoted as saying he'll be addressing some of the changes to the Act before the next elections in four years time. He said he believes with-holding the candidates names until after the closing date for nominations could have impacted some council's candidate numbers.
