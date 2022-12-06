Naracoorte Herald
Councils request reduction of fuel load and checks on buildings

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 7 2022 - 2:40pm, first published December 6 2022 - 6:00pm
The burnt out trees show the beginning of life after the fire on the Lucindale Road last year. Photo Sheryl Lowe

Naracoorte Lucindale Council has issued 110 notices requesting that owners reduce fuel on properties in the council area. Issuing of notices will continue to take place through-out the fire danger season which began in the Lower South East on November 22 2022

