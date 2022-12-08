New councillor opts for a change to the time of the Naracoorte Lucindale council ordinary meetings. The timing and frequency of council meeting are decided by a resolution of council. The former Naracoorte Lucindale Council had met on every 4th Tuesday at 5 pm but Cr Peter Ireland put forward a change to a=the later time of 7.00 pm or 7.30 pm to allow elected members to finish work and get to the meeting.