New councillor opts for a change to the time of the Naracoorte Lucindale council ordinary meetings. The timing and frequency of council meeting are decided by a resolution of council. The former Naracoorte Lucindale Council had met on every 4th Tuesday at 5 pm but Cr Peter Ireland put forward a change to a=the later time of 7.00 pm or 7.30 pm to allow elected members to finish work and get to the meeting.
Cr Monique Crossling disagreed with the change on the basis of late night travel and early morning starts for those employed. Cr Crossling said she was not against the workshops or other meetings being held at a later time but believed the regular council meeting should stay at 5 p.m.
The vote was carried at nine to one. Cr Ireland voted against.
The previous Council held its Ordinary Council meetings on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December), commencing at 5.00pm in the Council Chamber, DeGaris Place, Naracoorte.
The Act states that there must be at least one ordinary meeting in each month.
Special Council Meetings can be held as required and may be held at any time in accordance with sections 82 and 83 of the Act.
If a time and place has not been appointed for the holding of an ordinary meeting during a month, the chief executive officer must appoint the time and place at which the ordinary meeting for the month is to be held
The chief executive officer must also appoint the time and place at which the first ordinary meeting of a council will be held- (a) after the council is constituted under Chapter 3; or (b) after a general election of the council.
The first meeting of the Naracoorte Lucindale council following the November elections was held on November 30
Ordinary meetings of a council may not be held on Sundays, or on public holidays
Council voted for the change to the December meeting due to the Christmas holiday and is scheduled for December 22 at 5 pm at the Council Chambers.
