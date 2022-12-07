Pigs, Pirates & Princesses for Edenhope's parkrun

Edenhope township is likely to be swarmed by pigs, pirates, panthers and princesses this coming weekend, for a parkrun launch with a difference.
The small rural community has ticked off all requirements to join a global network of towns hosting parkrun events, which involve walking or running a 5km track at the same time every week.
"We're a small team of volunteers who are so excited about jumping through all the hoops and making this happen in our small town.
And we're desperate to start with a bang - we may be small, but want to make a big impression on the global parkrun community," said co-organiser Dani Gindlay.
Edenhope's inaugural 'Lake Wallace parkrun' event is this Saturday, at 7.45am.
The launch, which will be hosted by a regional parkrun ambassador from Melbourne, is expected to draw a crowd of hundreds.
"We've had parkrunners confirm they're travelling from Ballarat, Horsham, Hamilton and Warrnambool, and we're excited for as many people as possible," co-event director Jess Nelson said.
"Launches are a big deal in the parkrun community and we might be a small player but we want to make a big impression.
"We're asking participants to come dressed up as something starting with 'P' and will be handing out prizes for best-dressed."
Parkrun is free for participants and run entirely by volunteers, who also build up points every time they take on a role.
"There is no pressure to participate in the exercise," Mrs Nelson said.
"There will be a coffee van set up on site so we expect a small crowd to enjoy a drink and a chat."
Beyond the immediate physical, social and mental health benefits, Lake Wallace parkrun organisers hope it will boost tourism.
"We've already had people stay at the caravan park for our trial events and they're locked in to come back," Mrs Nelson said.
"No doubt parkrun tourists will be enticed into some fish and chips by the lake, a beer at the pub, pie from the cafe and a coffee from our local catering van.
"Edenhope is bursting with pride and this is just another opportunity to show off our part of the world."
Lake Wallace itself has been too dry for fishing, swimming or boating in recent years but incessant spring rain has revived the town's centrepiece.
"It transforms our town when there's water in the lake," Mrs Nelson said.
"Also, people can finally start to meet up again, so there's a buzz about.
"The fish are biting so bring your rods!"
Lake Wallace parkrun launch will begin at 7.45am, at Henley Park in Edenhope, on Saturday December 10.
