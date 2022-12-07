Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Dress in something that starts with P for Sunday's launch

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pigs, Pirates & Princesses for Edenhope's parkrun

Edenhope township is likely to be swarmed by pigs, pirates, panthers and princesses this coming weekend, for a parkrun launch with a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.