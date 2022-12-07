Naracoorte Herald

Apsley community is keen to see their 'local' open for business

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Dunnipace brought the van to Apsley from Torquay - pictured with owners Mr Burke and Ms Warke. Picture supplied by Border Inn

Border Inn Pub owners are working towards opening a beer garden in time for the hot, thirsty summer with a pop-up bar-van, but progress is slow. Coopers have provided the van but there are hurdles to jump before the garden will be open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.