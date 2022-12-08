Cr Peter Ireland asked council at his first meeting as a councillor in November, why the cost of the mural had blown-out from the estimated $10,000 to the final figure of $13,000.He asked who set the budget? Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling said she thought it was the anti-graffiti coating Cr Ireland said he wasn't against the mural, he was just questioning the blow-out. CEO Trevor Smart said he would take the councillor's question on notice.