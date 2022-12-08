Attracting a multi cultural community seems easy for Naracoorte and the mural on Ormerod Street was designed to capture the cultures that contribute to the town through employment, schools and community engagement.
Members of the English classes held at the Migrant Centre gathered at the meeting place to find the resemblance to where they had come from, before making Naracoorte home.
Hameeda said she thought the mural was beautiful, it brought people together, it represented community and she loved the colours. Hameeda is third from the left in the photo dressed in agua.
Zakira said she thought it was a nice colourful picture and Zakira is in pink, fourth from the left.
Marzia came ot Naracoorte form Afghanistan and had no litteracy at all, she had never been to school and now she can speak and write English as well as her native Hazar. What an achievement Marzia.
Kheraj is proud to say she arrived from Afghanistan between 11 and 12 years ago and has felt very welcome in Naracoorte. "My son was born here," she told us and" I now have my citizenship too." She loved the mural, "it is very nice and welcoming." Khera is sixth from the left in the photo.
Aqila was dressed in yellow and white and said she thought the mural created a beautiful meeting place. She has been in Naracoorte for 14 years is very happy.
The mural was designed to incorporate as many representations as possible of the varied cultures in Naracoorte with five of the ladies from the Multi Cultural Community contributing ideas to the design.
It was funded by the arrangement Naracoorte Lucindale Council has with Wellbeing SA
The meeting was organised by Julie Earle who volunteers at the Migrant Centre.
Cr Peter Ireland asked council at his first meeting as a councillor in November, why the cost of the mural had blown-out from the estimated $10,000 to the final figure of $13,000.He asked who set the budget? Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling said she thought it was the anti-graffiti coating Cr Ireland said he wasn't against the mural, he was just questioning the blow-out. CEO Trevor Smart said he would take the councillor's question on notice.
