Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

CHRISTMAS PARTY
Lucindale Christmas Party
Friday, December 16, Lucindale Christmas Party starts at 5pm, featuring Christmas Stalls, a decorated bikes competition, parade and visit from Santa as well as food, drinks and live music, all are welcome.
MARKET DAY
Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Markets
Saturday, December 18, Naracoorte Hisotircal Vehicle Club hosts their final market day of the year, local produce, homemade goods, BBQ and morning tea as well as historic vehicle display, 8:30am to 11:30am.
FOOD-IE FUN
Limestone Coast Food Market
Sunday, December 18, Naracoorte Town Square hosts vendors wit the very best of seasonal produce along with quality foods, products and crafts, for more information, visit limestonecoastfood.com.au
TOWN CAROLS
Carols In The Square
Sunday, December 18, Carols program commences at 7:30pm in Naracoorte Town Square, featuring local musicians, pre-show entertainment from 6:15pm, food carts from 6pm, BYO chairs and picnic rugs, candles and glowsticks available for purchase.
SUMMER FIESTA
Street Food at Parker Estate
Saturday, January 7, from 5pm to 9pm, Parker Coonawarra Estate to host Summer Street Food Fiesta, all are welcome, thai food, bao buns, tacos and local wines for sale.
COONAWARRA CUP
South Coonawarra Vigneron's Cup
Thursday, January 12, Penola race course to host 2023 South Coonawarra Vigneron's Cup, all welcome, diverse entertainment, food and drinks, more information on Limestone Coast website.
GALLERY RE-OPENS
Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery 2023
January 11, Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery re-opens with new exhibits, includin Australia Wide 8 Quilts, Country Arts SA touring exhibition Adolescent Wonderland, by Naomi Hoson, and the Bainger Gallery work by Vanessa Mikutta, 10am to 4pm (Wed - Fri), 10am - 3pm (weekends), welcome to all.
KIDDIE PROGRAMS
Summer Reading Club Program
Until January 31, Naracoorte Library hosts Summer Reading Program, must be signed up and registered to attend events, challenges involved; CHRISTMAS IS HERE, Wednesday, December 21, 10am-4pm, create your own reindeer, VISIT FROM THE RED CROSS, Tuesday, January 10, 10am-2pm, read "Birdie and the Fire" and learn from Red Cross about emergencies, DON'T FORGET YOUR PAGE, Wednesday, January 11, 10am-4pm, create your own wacky origami page keeper
