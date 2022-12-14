Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

Until January 31, Naracoorte Library hosts Summer Reading Program, must be signed up and registered to attend events, challenges involved; CHRISTMAS IS HERE, Wednesday, December 21, 10am-4pm, create your own reindeer, VISIT FROM THE RED CROSS, Tuesday, January 10, 10am-2pm, read "Birdie and the Fire" and learn from Red Cross about emergencies, DON'T FORGET YOUR PAGE, Wednesday, January 11, 10am-4pm, create your own wacky origami page keeper