The Malinauskas Government has announced the appointment of a Cross Border Commissioner with the role providing residents, businesses, and community organisations in the border communities with a new mechanism to address issues, facilitate collaboration and engagement.
Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas said, "The appointment of Liz McKinnon as our first Cross Border Commissioner marks the delivery of another election commitment to regional South Australia, as we are committed to support our regional communities through finding practical ways to create better economic and wellbeing outcomes."
Ms Liz McKinnon is based in Mt Gambier and will bring two decades of combined experience in government and media relations to the role.
The COVID-19 border closures significantly added to difficulties for people living in the border regions and highlighted the need to this role to be filled.
McKinnon will travel and visit all border communities to assist, identify opportunities and facilitate collaboration with their cross-border counterparts to enhance regional and economic development.
The Commissioner will also work with other jurisdictions, in particularly Victorian and New South Wales Cross Border Commissioners to enhance cooperation between state and territory governments.
State Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven said, "The disruption brought about by the recent COVID-19 restrictions only served to highlight the long-standing issues for our cross-border communities as they try to navigate accessing work, education, health, and other services in multiple jurisdictions."
"I am so pleased that this role will be able to help improve some of the challenges for local people."
Member for MacKillop Nick McBride MP has been contacted for comment
