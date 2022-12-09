Naracoorte Herald

Covid-19 highlighted the need for a Cross Border Commissioner

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 9 2022
Police on Border Control duty during the 2020/21 border closures. Picture Sheryl Lowe

The Malinauskas Government has announced the appointment of a Cross Border Commissioner with the role providing residents, businesses, and community organisations in the border communities with a new mechanism to address issues, facilitate collaboration and engagement.

