Christmas is the time for fun, food and festivities but if you like to add a good book or three to that list, now is the time to grab some of your favourite authors stories and get ready for a long summer of reading.
Libraries across South Australia have added some Christmas cheer with an extra long borrowing time.
All books and audios borrowed from November 24 to December 22 will have an automatic six week loan period.
The Naracoorte Library has numerous Christmas themed books for children just inside the door so add these to your list as well.
The Library also has a jam-packed program for children from December 1 to January 31, including summer reading club, bookmark making, learning what to do in an emergency, listening to storytellers, chatting about their favorite books and a summer reading party.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.