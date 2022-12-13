Christmas is the time for fun, food and festivities but if you like to add a good book or three to that list, now is the time to grab some of your favourite authors stories and get ready for a long summer of reading.
Libraries across South Australia have added some Christmas cheer with an extra long borrowing time.
All books and audios borrowed from November 24 to December 22 will have an automatic six week loan period.
The Naracoorte Library has numerous Christmas themed books for children just inside the door so add these to your list as well.
It's a great time to get children reading over the school holidays.
The Library also has a jam-packed program for children from December 1 to January 31. Two months of something exciting to do every week.
Children can join the Library's summer reading club, make a book mark, learn about what to do in an emergency, listen to storytellers, chat about their favorite books and have a summer reading party before school goes back.
So get into the spirit of Christmas reading and take advantage of this great extra long reading time for all ages.
