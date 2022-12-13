Naracoorte Herald

Councils have begun their inspection of properties issuing notices where necessary

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:06am
Signs of life after the fire near Lucindale last year Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Naracoorte Lucindale Council has issued 110 notices requesting that owners reduce fuel on properties in the council area ahead of the fire season.

