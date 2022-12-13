Naracoorte Lucindale Council has issued 110 notices requesting that owners reduce fuel on properties in the council area ahead of the fire season.
CEO Trevor Smart said, "I do thank those who have begun their clean up since our initial inspections. Council will be continuing the process with reminder notices shortly to make sure our clean-up process is in place for the season ahead."
The South East has experienced tragic bush fires in recent years with the loss of property, stock and life and the CFS and councils across the region are preparing for the danger season ahead.
Issuing of notices will continue through-out the fire danger season which began in the Lower South East on November 22 2022
Tatiara Council has issued notices of request to reduce fuel load at the commencement of the fire danger season and will continue to do so as the season progresses.
Late unseasonal rain followed by warm weather may contribute to a greater fuel load in the region this year requiring diligent maintenance and care.
The South East has experienced tragic bush fires in recent years with the loss of property, stock and life; the CFS and Councils across the region are preparing for the danger season ahead.
The CFS website advises a well prepared home is more likely to survive a bushfire than one that hasn't been and can be easier for you and firefighters to defend. It is more likely to survive even if you are not there and is less likely to put your neighbour's homes at risk. A well prepared home can give you more protection if a fire threatens suddenly and you cannot leave.
Year round safety measures of existing buildings are addressed by Council's Building Fire Safety Committees which are responsible for ensuring that the level of fire safety is maintained to a satisfactory level and meet each quarter throughout the year.
Council's building surveyors, along with representatives from the Country Fire Service and person/s with expertise in fire safety are elected.
The Committee's attentions are based on a risk management approach; buildings where large numbers of people may congregate including hotels/motels and other accommodation buildings, sporting clubs, warehouses, factories, shops, and other commercial buildings.
More details about preparing for the fire danger season are available on the CFS website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.